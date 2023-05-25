Arunachal: IAF on the hunt to recruit Agniveer Vayus

ZIRO- A team of Indian Air Force ( IAF ) officers led by Wing Commander S. Shanmugam, Commanding Officer 11 Airmen Selection Centre Guwahati visited the office of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner to discuss the ways and means to motivate youth of the District for the upcoming Agniveer Vayu recruitment rally to be conducted by Indian Air Force.

In order to facilitate maximum attendance of the aspiring youth at the selection rally, the IAF in collaboration with the District Administration would conduct extensive awareness campaigns to reach out and enhance maximum registrations at the selection rally.

Accompanied by sergeant Ajith and corporal Hari, Wing Commander S. Shanmugam explained the Agniveer Vayu scheme and solicited help and coordination from the District Administration to enable dissemination of the information to maximum aspiring youth of the District towards joining the IAF.

Meanwhile, DC Ziro Bamin Nime assured all help and support from the District Administration and proposed a structured approach by undertaking both intensive and extensive awareness campaigns to enhance maximum registration of youth from the District.

The IAF members from Guwahati would conduct awareness and publicity campaigns at Higher Secondary Schools, colleges and Govt. Industrial Training Institute, Manipolyang to rope in maximum participation of the unemployed youth of the District at the recruitment rally.