Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Indian Air Force ( IAF ) is conducting air combat exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and other northeastern states from 1st of this month with fighter jets, helicopters, other aircraft, and vehicles amid the escalating standoff between the Indian and Chinese forces in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Advance Landing Ground, Pasighat here in Arunachal Pradesh has also witnessed the combat exercise with Mig and Sukhoi fighter jets landing and take off with huge roaring round of jets. The public of Pasighat and innocent villagers from the region visiting the town have been seen lining up along the National Highway near the ALG to see the close view of the fighter jets amidst the guarding of security forces in the roadside also.

While many dwellers closed to the ALG complains of noise disturbances out of the exercise, but many patriotic locals proudly sees and enjoys the exercise as a growing power of India today as ALG Pasighat is currently stationing and housing 5 nos of fighter jets ready to face off with China if 1962 kind of aggression are committed again by Chinese.

The IAF is conducting the major air combat exercise with fighter jets and drones. This exercise is also important because, for the third consecutive time, China has continued to deploy more than 50 thousand soldiers and a large number of weapons on the border, as per sources.

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping, while addressing the PLA soldiers, instructed them to be ready on the border.

This manoeuvre of the Air Force from February 1 to February 5 will not only be a befitting reply to China but it is also being seen as a show of strength.

According to the information, this exercise is being done from airports like Hasimara, Tezpur, and Chhabua besides ALG Pasighat.

The IAF had also conducted a two-day exercise in the northeast last month, soon after the physical clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of our Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.