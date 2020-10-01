Arunachal: I will resign, if package ‘A’ of NH-415 is not completed till 31st March- Pema Khandu

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : I will resign from the Chief Minister’s post, if construction of package ‘A’ of Itanagar-Naharlagun NH-415 ( baring underpass & bridges ) is not completed till 31st March 2021, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference the CM announced to resign from the post of Chief Minister if the under construction National Highway (NH-415) between Itanagar-Naharlagun is not completed by March 31 2021.

With regards to query related to under construction national highway (NH-415) measuring around 10.5 KM from Chandannagar (Itanagar) to Papunallah try junction (Naharlagun) Khandu said that ” the progress of the said road is not upto the mark. The completion date was Sept 2020, but due to lockdown and Covid pandemic all the ongoing projects in state and country has been badly affected due shortage of labour and other covid management issue. However the central government has given relaxation of six months for all such project and even then the National Highway-415 date is extended upto March 2021. He said.

“ I do understand that this year in Arunachal Pradesh have faced heavy rainfall for more than six-seven month which has damaged lots of property and affected the road construction between Itanagar-Naharlagun. Contractor has also incurred huge loss.

He assured that the work will be completed except the underpass at Bank Tinali and few important bridges. The road should be completed in all respect latest by 31st March 2021 or else I will resign. Khandu added.

The package B & C between Naharlagun-Banderdewa has also been approved and tender process is in progress and will take up with the highway authority to repairing and maintenance till its construction .