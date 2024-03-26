Arunachal: I will give a tough fight to Ninong Ering, says Tapyam Pada

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, Tapyam Pada who was given a warm welcome reception at Ruksin gate today by his huge supporters and well-wishers, said that, he has huge public supports and sympathy in the constituency due to which he has hinted of defeating veteran and seasoned politician, Ninong Ering of BJP in the ensuing election.

Pada was heard saying this while responding to the questions of the media in a public meeting held at Ledum village after his reception programme at Ruksin and a long rally that culminated at his native Ledum village.

As a newcomer to politics from civil administration of government services, Pada was asked about how is his preparation for the ensuing election against his opponent big-wig, Ninong Ering from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who has huge experiences in politics having been MLAs, Ministers in the state and MPs and MoS in Govt. of India.

“I have nothing to criticize against Ninong Ering of BJP and his weaknesses (if any) in the development activities in the constituency, but my appeal to the people and Ninong Ering are that, give me a chance to serve my people as MLA. Chances have been given to Ering and others before by the people of the constituency, so give me a chance to show up my works and serve the people”, added Pada candidly with a smile on his face.

On the question of what short of development agendas he would follow in priority if he is given the chance and elected, Pada said that he would first focus on the education and health sectors, by building school hostels and other infrastructures of both education and health facilities.

NCP District President, Naklom Modi who was with Pada during the public meeting also said that the chances of Pada winning the election is maximum though NCP has fielded a single candidate in East Siang district.

The same was stated by NCP Block President of 37th Pasighat West, Omat Taloh and one Takin Taying who claims that he was a former election agent of Ninong Ering in the last election.

Both Taloh and Taying with affirmation said that, maximum of the voters are in favour of Pada as many old BJP workers, voters and leaders of the constituency who are displeased with the recent decisions of the BJP high command in ticket issue are also said to be supporting Pada from inside.

It is worth mentioning here that, state/central BJP high command had given the party ticket to Ninong Ering who had just joined BJP from Congress while undermining the party ticket claims from within BJP leaders like former MLA Tatung Jamoh, former Minister and advisor to CM, Dr. Tangor Tapak and former Director Elementary Education, Tapi Gao who had also joined BJP in the recent past and had declared his candidature from BJP.

But eventually Tapi Gao had quit BJP after denial of ticket and before Tapyam Pada was given the NCP ticket on Saturday, the same NCP had listed Tapi Gao in their candidate list who was later dropped on medical grounds.

Earlier before obtaining NCP ticket, Pada was fielded from Congress, but his candidature was withdrawn from Congress, possibly seeing the possible alliance with the BJP if he happens to win, as NCP is an alliance party of NDA in centre.

So, with such ups and downs in the political corridors of 37th Pasighat West, and if the rumours of huge supports and soft corner even within BJP, to NCP’s Tapyam Pada are turned out to be true, then the battle of ballots between Ering and Pada would become tough and is likely to give a big jerk to the state BJP who are eyeing for maximum wins in the 60 seats state assembly.