Arunachal: Hydro Power Development has started a renewed journey in the State- Chowna Mein

New Delhi

Hydro Power Development has started a renewed journey in the State of Arunachal Pradesh after the recent seminar on “Prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh through Accelerated Hydropower Development.”

The intent of Government of Arunachal Pradesh is evident from the whole day presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu & Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the seminar and their emphasizes on Hydro-Power Development which has sparked a new confidence into the investors and it has started giving results.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is on the tour to Delhi has been called on by Nand Lal Sharma Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) a Central Public Sectir Unit (CPSU) along with his full business development team and shown his eagerness to develop hydro power projects up to 15000 MW in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning here that SJVNL is Joint Venture company of Government of India & Government of Himachal Pradesh and have Mini Ratna Status. SJVNL has handed over a written request to DCM stating their interest and desire, to which Mein has responded with a positive note to look into their proposal.

Private Investor Jindal South West (JSW) Hydro energy Limited, team led by his Vice President, P.K.Puri also called upon DCM and submitted their interest in Hydro Power Development in Arunachal Pradesh. JSW team has also submitted an expression of interest to DCM for development of few mega Hydro Power Project in the State.

While emphasizing the development of the State with the people first approach at the top of any policy decision making of the Government, Mein invited them to invest in the State citing that the State Government would extend all possible assistance as the partner to this development process.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also visited Arunachal Pradesh Food Stall at Oudh, The Ashok, in New Delhi.