Arunachal: Human Rights Commission Delegation Visits Sub-District Jail, Koloriang

During their visit, the delegation perused records and interacted with both officials and inmates to evaluate their conditions and the fulfillment of rights guaranteed under various statutes.

Last Updated: 12/09/2025
KOLORIANG- A delegation of the Human Rights Commission, led by Bamang Tago, Chairperson of APSHRC, and Adv. Taba Jim, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, visited the Sub-District Jail, Koloriang, to assess the living conditions and welfare initiatives for inmates.

During their visit, the delegation perused records and interacted with both officials and inmates to evaluate their conditions and the fulfillment of rights guaranteed under various statutes.

Jail Superintendent David Koyu provided a comprehensive overview of the prison’s condition and outlined the welfare measures implemented under the guidance and support of the Deputy Commissioner, Kurung Kumey. He highlighted efforts aimed at rehabilitation, inmate welfare, and maintaining a conducive environment that promotes dignity and health.

The inspection also featured a presentation on initiatives such as the e-prison system, which facilitates digital management of records, and inmate craft activities, designed to impart skills and encourage self-reliance.

Additionally, the Superintendent informed the delegation about the regular conduct of yoga sessions to improve physical and mental well-being, as well as the provision of psychological counselling services to support inmates’ emotional health and aid in their rehabilitation.

A thorough tour of the prison cells was conducted, giving the visiting team first-hand experience of the facility. The chairpersons commended the prison administration’s commitment to reform, particularly appreciating the clean and well-maintained environment, improved healthcare services, the inclusion of counselling and wellness activities, and strict adherence to hygienic practices within the cells.

