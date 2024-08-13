Arunachal: ‘Hum BJP me aaye- BJP kitna hum me aaya?’ Ashok Singhal asks party workers in Tawang

TAWANG. While interacting party workers in Tawang Ashok Singhal, Minister Govt. of Assam cum In-charge BJP Arunachal Pradesh asked party workers, “Hum BJP me aaye- kitna BJP hum me aaya?” — How deeply have we imbibed the service spirit and nationalistic values of BJP ?

An interaction program with Ashok Singhal, and BJP karyakartas of Tawang District was organized on Tuesday at Hotel Vivanta Tawang in presence of Aruachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Ashok Singhal stressed to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroot level. He said that various flagship programs of state and central government are implemented in the state, but due to the lack of proper information people could not able to avail for which needs to be spread awareness by the party karyakartas and ensure inquiry on the successful implementation at the grassroot level and give the feedback to the party and the Govt.

He also urged the party karyakartas to connect with youth and compare on Arunachal Pradesh before and after BJP govt at the central on the initiatives of developmental activities in the state. Besides the host of District and mandal office bearers of Tawang district also share their views with Ashok Singhal and Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the program.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while participating in the interaction program, said that Arunachal Pradesh has received exceptional support from the central Govt. with a state budget of about ₹30,000 crores, the investment in road infrastructure and hydropower exceeds ₹1 lakh crore, with over ₹44,000 crores allocated specifically for highways. This underscores BJP’s unwavering commitment to Arunachal’s growth.

Earlier Sange Chudup District President while welcoming the dignataries highlighted on the various activities carried out on Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan and other activities in the district.

Tarh Tarak, State Vice-President, Viney Kumar Gupta, Treasurer, Hinium Tachu District In-Charge ICR, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department and party karyakartas at Tawang were participated.