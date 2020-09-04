Arunachal: Huge rush at Banderdewa chekgate made frontline workers life miserable

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: The huge rush of people entering into the state from Banderdewa check gate has made life miserable for the health workers and administration. As the unlock 4 has freed the inter-state movement of the people, a massive rush is being witnessed. Long queue of people trying to enter is seen daily.

“It has become very difficult to manage the massive crowd of people trying to enter the capital complex. On an average we conduct 500 antigen tests but there is heavy demand for it,” informed a health worker posted here at the check gate. There is an urgent need for establishment of a few more testing counters to meet the growing demand.

Also many of the returnees are not following the social distancing norms issued by the health department. “Firstly the queues are extremely congested and secondly most of the people do not wear the masks. The state government should immediately address this issue before the situation turns grims,” said a local resident of Banderdewa.

Meanwhile the health minister Alo Libang while reacting over it said there is a heavy rush since many of the stranded workers and labourers are starting to return to the state. He also asked the administration to strictly charge the fine of Rs 500 for those people who do not wear the masks.

