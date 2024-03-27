Arunachal: HU conducts Study tour to a Tea Factory for Agri students

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized One day “Academic tour of BSc (Agriculture) final year students.” on 27th Mar 2024 to Nya Gogra Tea Factory, Gohpur, Assam.

HU Registrar, Mr. Vijay Tripathi inaugurated the program and suggested to students to go to Nya Gogra Tea Factory and learning the new techniques for making the career in Agriculture.

Agriculture HoD, Dr Raja Husain led the tour along with the 2 more faculties such as Dr Kasinam Doruk and Mr. Lishi Kaki. Dr Husain organized this program for updating the student’s knowledge about the modern cultivation practices and processing techniques of Tea for sustainable development and how a farmer and student can increase the income for his livelihood.

Dr Puneet Singh, Manager, Nya Gogra Tea Factory, welcomed the HU team and appointed Mr. Arijeet Kartekar, Junior Asstt. to host the visitto entire factory. Mr. Kartekar Along with HU, team visited tea farms and processing unit.

Mr. Arijeet demonstrated about the different cultivation practices of tea and focused on the procedure of cloning of tea plants including the properties of many tea clones such as TV 23, TV 21, D 19, TV 20 and Teenali. He told about the harvesting technique of tea leaves for processing.

Mr Kartekar also demonstrated different techniques involved in tea processing. Students also learned about the methods of production and processing of tea including various grading system and packaging. Twenty-eight students of BSc Ag. Final year, HU participated in the trip.