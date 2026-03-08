Arunachal: HU Botany Students Visit Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary

SEIJOSA- The Department of Botany at Himalayan University organized an educational field visit to Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve in Seijosa for M.Sc. Botany fourth semester students on February 27.

The field trip was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Maman Megu and Dr. Hage Yanka with the aim of providing practical exposure to plant taxonomy, forest ecology, biodiversity conservation and wildlife management.

Before departing from Itanagar at 6:00 AM, Dr. Hage Yanka briefed the students about safety protocols, conservation ethics and the rules and regulations of the Forest Department.

During the visit, students participated in wildlife observation activities, a supervised safari and a guided nature walk focusing on plant identification and forest ecology.

The students observed several wildlife species including the Hoolock gibbon, Great Hornbill, Asian elephant and a variety of bird species. They also documented various forest plant species such as Tetrameles nudiflora, Ailanthus grandis, Aesculus assamica, Altingia excelsa, Terminalia myriocarpa, Duabanga grandiflora, Bauhinia variegata, Mallotus philippensis and Terminalia catappa.

The field exercise provided students with valuable insights into tropical forest vegetation, plant diversity and ecosystem dynamics.

An interactive session with forest officials was also organised, where students learned about wildlife monitoring, conservation challenges and forest management practices in the sanctuary.

The Department of Botany expressed gratitude to Dhawan Kumar Rawat, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer of Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve, and Talo Diibo, Range Forest Officer, along with the forest staff for their support and cooperation in facilitating the educational visit.