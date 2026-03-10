Arunachal: HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched in Namsai

NAMSAI- The district launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign was held on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai, alongside the 10th District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) meeting and an orientation on SNCF, SAANS, and National Deworming Day (NDD).

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, who formally launched the campaign by distributing certificates to the first five beneficiaries who received the HPV vaccine in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. T. Yomcha, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO), highlighted the significance of the HPV vaccination programme. He noted that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the second leading cancer among women in India.

Also Read- 105 Karko Households Back PFR Activities

He informed that the HPV vaccination campaign is primarily targeted at girls aged 9–14 years, though during the initial three months of the campaign the focus will be on 14-year-old girls.

Dr. Yomcha stated that seven planning units (health facilities) have been identified across Namsai district for implementing the vaccination drive. He added that the HPV vaccine is already being implemented in over 155 countries worldwide, and urged the public not to believe rumours or misinformation regarding the vaccine.

He also outlined the exclusion criteria for vaccination and requested the support of the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) in creating awareness among students, as school-going girls are the primary beneficiaries of the campaign.

Also Read- Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

During the 10th DTFI meeting, officials reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) of the previous meeting. Deputy Commissioner Khampa emphasised the need to promote Birth Waiting Rooms (Pratiksha) for expectant mothers and discussed the importance of reviewing and reconstituting Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committees (VHSNCs).

He further stressed that Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) should be observed regularly at the village level to strengthen community health services.

The meeting also included a review of health indicators under Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0. Additionally, a TB Forum meeting was conducted where discussions focused on the “Cough Against TB (CAT)” screening initiative and the progress of the National AIDS Control Programme in the district.

Also Read- Awareness Rally on Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Development partners including JSI, UNDP, and WHO presented key performance indicators related to ongoing health programmes in the district.

The programme also featured an orientation session on SNCF, SAANS, and National Deworming Day (NDD) aimed at strengthening the capacity of officials and stakeholders involved in implementing child health and nutrition initiatives.

Stakeholders of the District Task Force for Immunization along with development partners attended the programme.