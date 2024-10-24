Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday hosted the second edition of the Tawang International Marathon, a global adventure event, at Tawang town in the border district.

Jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army, this year’s marathon attracted 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women from 27 states and 10 foreign nations.

Notably, an 80-year-old runner from Mumbai participated, showcasing the event’s appeal to individuals of all ages.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps graced the occasion by running alongside the participants, highlighting the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the event, a defence statement said here.

“Thrilled to have participated in the second edition of the #TawangMarathon! Running at 10,000 feet above sea level alongside Hon Union MoS Shri @kamleshpassi67 Ji, Hon Minister Shri Kento Jini Ji, Hon MLAs Smt @tseringlhamubjp Ji, Shri @chombaybjp Ji, and Shri @ZingnuChau Ji and about 4500 participants from across India and the world was an unforgettable experience!” Khandu posted on X after the event.

This marathon, jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal has been a big success. It not only aims to promote physical fitness and sports but also showcases the breathtaking beauty of #Tawang and boost tourism, the chief minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, the marathon presented a significant challenge, with runners navigating steep inclines and sharp descents that tested their endurance in the high-altitude terrain.

Participants were rewarded with breathtaking views of Tawang’s pristine landscape along the route. Beyond being a race, the Tawang Marathon provided an economic and cultural boost to the region, the statement said.

The influx of thousands of participants and visitors greatly benefitted local businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality. The event showcased Tawang’s potential as a world-class adventure tourism destination while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the area, it said.

Visitors had the unique opportunity to experience the traditions and lifestyle of the Monpa community.

Additionally, the marathon strengthened connections between the local population, the army, and the government, the statement said.

The collaborative effort in organising the event emphasised the deep bond shared between the people of the northeastern state and the army.

As the second edition of the international event concludes successfully, it has firmly established Tawang on the global marathon map, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for adventure, culture, and community spirit, the statement added.