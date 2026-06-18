Arunachal Hosts State-Level Workshop on UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker

ITANAGAR- The Department of Information Technology & Communications, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, organised a State-Level Workshop on UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker at the Banquet Hall in Itanagar on Thursday.

The workshop brought together senior government officials, departmental heads and technical experts to discuss the adoption and integration of three flagship Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platforms of the Government of India—UMANG, MyScheme and DigiLocker—across the state.

The programme began with a felicitation ceremony recognising individuals who have contributed significantly to advancing digital governance in Arunachal Pradesh. Nyamar Karbak, Chairman of the State Council for IT & e-Governance (SCIT&eG), was felicitated by Smt. Neelam Yapin Tana, Director of IT & Communications, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Yijum Tato, Special Secretary, IT & Communications, along with senior officials from NeGD and MeitY, were also felicitated for their contributions to the state’s digital transformation efforts.

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Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Yijum Tato highlighted the state’s priorities in digital governance and stressed the role of technology-driven solutions in improving public service delivery. He emphasized the importance of extending digital services to remote and tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh, where geographical challenges continue to affect accessibility.

In his keynote address, Nyamar Karbak reiterated the state government’s commitment to leveraging national digital platforms to provide transparent, accessible and citizen-friendly governance. He urged all departments to actively onboard their services onto these platforms and encouraged designated nodal officers to expedite the integration process.

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Technical sessions conducted by experts from NeGD focused on the practical implementation and benefits of the platforms. Mr. Prabhnoor Singh presented DigiLocker and Entity Locker, highlighting how citizens can securely store, access and share official documents such as Aadhaar cards, driving licences, academic certificates and property records in digital form.

Sessions on UMANG and MyScheme were conducted by Mr. Sarwesh Kumar and Ms. Kriti. The speakers explained how UMANG serves as a single gateway for accessing a wide range of government services across sectors including health, education, agriculture, transport and finance. MyScheme, meanwhile, helps citizens identify and apply for welfare schemes for which they are eligible, offering access to thousands of Central and State Government schemes.

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A dedicated session on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act was presented by Mr. Soumavo Majumdar of NeGD. The presentation highlighted the importance of data privacy and compliance in digital governance, particularly for departments handling sensitive personal information such as health records.

The workshop witnessed participation from multiple departments, including NHM eHealth, Urban Local Bodies, APEDA, Environment & Forest, NIC, Audit & Pension, Budget Division, SIRD&PR, Labour & Employment, Science & Technology, Tourism and Police. Participants engaged in discussions on issues such as internet connectivity in remote areas, API readiness and data security requirements.

Officials said the feedback received during the workshop would contribute to developing a more inclusive and effective roadmap for integrating state services with national digital platforms.

The workshop is being viewed as an important step in Arunachal Pradesh’s ongoing digital governance journey and is expected to accelerate the onboarding of state services onto national digital platforms in line with the broader objectives of Digital India and Viksit Bharat.