Arunachal Hosts Investment and Entrepreneurship Workshop on UNNATI 2024 Scheme

The workshop witnessed the participation of over 300 aspiring entrepreneurs, along with industry experts, bankers, consultants, HoDs, and key stakeholders from across the state.

ITANAGAR- In a bid to accelerate industrial development in the Northeast, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized an Investment and Entrepreneurship Workshop on the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme ( UNNATI 2024 ) at the State Banquet Hall here today.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Industries Nyato Dukam made a strong pitch for Arunachal Pradesh as a new frontier for sustainable and inclusive industrial growth. “If you wish to build in India, Arunachal Pradesh is your launchpad. If you seek to invest in sustainability, we offer the greenest canvas. If you dream of bridging tradition with innovation, we welcome you with both hands,” he said, inviting stakeholders to co-create the state’s transformative industrial future.

Shri Dukam urged entrepreneurs to seize emerging opportunities and leverage government schemes, underlining Arunachal’s shift from a consumer economy to a producer-driven one. “Let us come together to script the next chapter of Arunachal’s growth — one that is inclusive, sustainable, and truly transformative,” he added.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Minister of Industries, emphasized Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic location bordering Myanmar, Bhutan, and Tibet, positioning it as a natural gateway for trade and industry in the eastern region. He urged young entrepreneurs to rise to the occasion and make UNNATI 2024 a grassroots success. Reflecting on India’s evolving foreign policy posture, he remarked, “We’ve moved from ‘Look East’ to ‘Act East’—now it’s time to ‘Build East’.”

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta lauded the initiative and underscored the importance of boosting secondary and tertiary sector growth in the state. He encouraged entrepreneurs to take full advantage of policy frameworks and tap into Arunachal’s inherent strengths in agro-processing, ecotourism, handicrafts, and green industries.

Industries Secretary Saugat Biswas detailed the components of the UNNATI 2024 scheme, explaining how it offers a multi-layered support system through incentives, infrastructure, and ease of doing business measures. He also outlined the day’s agenda comprising technical sessions, inter-departmental consultations, B2G meetings, and experience-sharing forums.

The workshop aims to foster deeper B2B and B2G engagements, enhance financial literacy and digital onboarding, and empower startups to navigate the evolving industrial landscape. Sessions covered critical aspects such as investment facilitation, credit access, and integration with national and global markets.

The event reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s growing emphasis on entrepreneurship, sustainability, and innovation, aligning closely with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the Prime Minister’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

