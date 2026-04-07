Arunachal Hosts Homestay Hospitality Training

ITANAGAR- The Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organised a two-day “Orientation on Homestay Hospitality” programme on April 6–7 at the State Food Craft Institute (SFCI) in Itanagar.

The initiative aimed to strengthen the homestay sector by equipping participants with practical skills related to hospitality, operations, and guest management, in line with efforts to promote community-based tourism in the state.

Inaugurating the programme, Deputy Director of Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam highlighted the growing importance of homestays in generating sustainable livelihoods while preserving local traditions and culture. She emphasised the need to maintain quality standards in hospitality services alongside cultural authenticity.

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Around 40 participants from different districts attended the training. The sessions covered a range of topics including homestay management, guest handling, housekeeping, communication skills, and operational procedures such as Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) compliance.

On the first day, participants were introduced to the fundamentals of tourism and hospitality. Sessions included discussions on guest experience, hosting practices, and service standards. Trainers also focused on the role of cleanliness and hygiene in improving visitor satisfaction.

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The second day emphasised practical learning, with participants engaging in activity-based exercises. Demonstrations included bed-making techniques, food service protocols, and managing the complete guest cycle from booking to departure.

Officials said the programme is part of broader efforts to build capacity within the tourism sector and enhance service quality at grassroots levels. Homestays are increasingly seen as a key component of sustainable tourism, particularly in regions like Arunachal Pradesh where natural and cultural resources play a central role in attracting visitors.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session and distribution of certificates to participants.