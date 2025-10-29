Arunachal: Hostel Warden Arrested for Molesting Minor in Mebo

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a deeply disturbing incident, a hostel warden at Sanggo Residential School in Mebo, East Siang district, has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a minor boy. He was taken into custody following complaints from the victims’ parents and the school authorities.

According to Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama of Mebo Police Station, the case has been registered at the Women Police Station, Pasighat, under Case No. WPS-26/2025 U/s 4(2/6) of the FOSCO Act. Police sources confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate the warden had been engaging in inappropriate behaviour with students over a period of time.

The arrest followed after parents reported that their child had sustained swelling in his private parts, leading them to seek medical attention. Upon questioning, the child disclosed incidents of sexual assault by the warden. Several other students reportedly came forward with similar accounts, alleging that the warden showed them pornographic videos and molested boys below Class 5.

District officials have initiated an internal inquiry to ensure the safety of all students in residential schools across the district. The victims are currently receiving counselling and medical support, while authorities have assured strict punitive measures against the accused.

“The administration takes this matter very seriously. Child protection and hostel monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened immediately,” said a senior district official.

The accused remains under police interrogation, and further investigation is underway to identify other potential victims and determine the duration of the alleged abuse.