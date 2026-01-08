Arunachal: Horticulture training on sustainable income held in Longding

LONGDING / KANUBARI – The Department of Horticulture, Longding District, organised a two-day training programme on “Sustainable Income from Horticulture and Post-Harvest Management of Fruits and Spices” under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) 2025–26 (first instalment) at Longding and Kanubari from January 7 to January 8, 2026.

The programme aimed to create awareness among farmers about generating sustainable and year-round income from horticulture by adopting diversified, high-value cropping systems and scientific management practices.

The training highlighted the importance of selecting high-value crops such as fruits, flowers and spices, along with the use of efficient irrigation methods like drip irrigation to improve productivity.

Resource persons emphasised strategies such as value addition and processing of produce for extended marketability, integration of allied activities like beekeeping, and nursery seedling production to diversify income sources beyond seasonal harvests.

These approaches, officials noted, could help farmers move from subsistence-level cultivation to more profitable and resilient horticultural enterprises.

The sessions covered a wide range of topics, including integrated farming based on agro-climatic conditions, water management, protected cultivation, scientific horticultural practices, soil fertility assessment, balanced use of fertilisers, newly released crop varieties, insect-pest management, mechanisation, and market linkage. Special focus was given to post-harvest handling and processing techniques for fruits and spices to reduce losses and enhance returns.

The training programme witnessed the participation of over 750 active farmers from various villages across Longding district, reflecting growing interest in horticulture as an income-generating sector.

The District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Longding, appreciated the enthusiastic participation of farmers, describing the programme as “a small step towards a big journey.” He stressed that horticulture should be viewed not merely as a subsistence activity but as a viable economic enterprise capable of significantly improving rural livelihoods.