Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness & Input Distribution Programme Empowers Farmers in Kidphyel under Vibrant Village Programme

KYIDPHEL/TAWANG- Horticulture Awareness cum Input Distribution Programme was organised today at Kidphyel, Tawang, under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), a flagship initiative of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The event aimed to promote organic horticulture practices, build awareness about sustainable farming methods, and provide farmers with essential horticulture input kits to enhance productivity and improve income.

The programme was graced by Assistant Commissioner, Kidphyel, Mrs. Tsering Chedon, as the Chief Guest.

Also Read- Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

She stressed horticulture as a sustainable and perennial source of livelihood. She encouraged farmers to adopt climate-suited fruit plants, practice group farming for better marketing, and utilize government schemes under VVP. She also directed the District Horticulture Officer to ensure proper training of staff for guiding farmers.

Safior Rahman (DHO, Tawang), explained health, environmental, and economic benefits of organic farming, with demonstrations on organic manure, pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and fertilizers.

Tenzin Monpa (Senior Public Leader), addressed farmers in Hindi and the local dialect, motivating them to maximize use of distributed inputs.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Keertika Kashyap (District Development Consultant, NABARD), highlighted farm-based programmes and assured support in capacity building and skill development.

Thutan Nima (Rep. of Hon’ble MLA, 2-Tawang AC), urged efficient utilization of government-provided resources.

Koncho Gyatso (SDHO), delivered the welcome address, outlining departmental schemes under VVP.

The highlight of the programme was the distribution of horticultural input kits to 72 farm families, including:

Vegetable seed kits (12 hybrid varieties each)

Liquid organic manure kits

Organic pesticides & fungicides

Organic bactericides

Organic granular manure

Sprayers

These kits were symbolically handed over by the Chief Guest and dignitaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable horticulture and rural empowerment.

The event witnessed active participation from Gaon Buras, PRI members, public leaders, horticulture staff, and local farmers. Collectively, the initiative marked a significant step towards climate-resilient, organic, and profitable farming, setting a path for long-term horticultural prosperity in Kidphyel Block.