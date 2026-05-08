Arunachal: Honey Testing Lab Opens at RGU

ITANAGAR- A state-of-the-art Honey Testing Laboratory was inaugurated at the Department of Food Technology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, in a move aimed at strengthening the beekeeping and honey-processing sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative has been funded by the National Bee Board and implemented by North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University.

The inaugural programme included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, plaque unveiling and a guided demonstration of advanced honey testing procedures. A Bhumi Pujan ceremony for an upcoming Honey Processing Unit was also conducted as part of efforts to establish an integrated honey processing and value-addition ecosystem in the region.

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The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Nabam Vivek, Vice Chancellor S. K. Nayak, Amarendra Kumar Das, Arun Kumar Sarma and Registrar Nabam Tadar Rikam.

According to organisers, the project coordination at Rajiv Gandhi University is being carried out under the leadership of Sandeep Janghu along with coordinators Dr. N. R. N. V. Gowripathi Rao, Dr. Saxena R. P. N. and Dr. Ashok Kumar Yadav.

Speaking at the event, Nabam Vivek emphasised the role of scientific beekeeping and value-added honey production in promoting rural economic growth. He highlighted the importance of empowering local farmers and youths through technology-driven livelihood initiatives and assured continued support for expanding market linkages and entrepreneurship opportunities in the state.

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Vice Chancellor S. K. Nayak and Pro-Vice Chancellor Amarendra Kumar Das stressed the importance of research-driven agricultural innovation and quality certification systems in improving market competitiveness. They also underlined the role of academic institutions in promoting sustainable apiculture models and skill development among students and farmers.

NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma described the initiative as a model for technology-driven rural development and income generation through scientific beekeeping. He highlighted the importance of integrated infrastructure involving testing, processing, storage and marketing, along with the use of digital monitoring systems for efficiency and transparency.

Officials stated that the facility would benefit local beekeepers by providing access to quality testing services for honey purity and moisture content, improving product certification and market value. The project is also expected to support modern processing and storage, reduce post-harvest losses and provide training and technical assistance through shared infrastructure and capacity-building programmes.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the honey value chain in Arunachal Pradesh, create livelihood opportunities for rural communities and position the region as an emerging contributor to India’s beekeeping sector.