Arunachal: Homestay Convention Highlights Sustainable Tourism

ITANAGAR- With vibrant participation from over 21 districts, the State-Level Homestay Owners’ Convention under the theme “Empowering Homestays” concluded on a high note at D.K. Convention Centre, Itanagar, followed by an exposure tour to Chullyu Agro Tourism Village. Organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the two-day convention focused on skill-building, sustainability, and community-led tourism.

Inaugurating the event, MLA Oken Tayeng, member of the National Tourism Advisory Council, called upon homestay operators to craft culturally immersive experiences that reflect the essence of Arunachal. “Let’s make Arunachal a top niche tourism destination—one homestay, one guest, one unforgettable experience at a time,” he said.

Tourism Director Smt. Yashaswini B. highlighted the state’s immense cultural, culinary, and natural richness, while Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam traced the evolution of the homestay movement since 2012–13 and stressed the need for sustainable growth.

Notable sessions included:

Digital branding and marketing by Arindam Chakrabarty of RGU

Cultural tourism and birding insights by Koj Mama, Chairman, Arunachal Birding Club

Eco-tourism strategy and hospitality sessions by Raj Basu, State Hospitality Adviser

Communication and etiquette workshop by Bullo Yami

Food safety and hygiene led by Principal S.S. Kar, State Food Craft Institute

Youth engagement strategies by Yomjum Yomgam, Senior Tour Operator

Booking and digital operations tools introduced by Bhaskar Pant, Founder of LastClue

A real-time feedback survey was also conducted to tailor future training modules to the unique needs of each district.

Chullyu Exposure Tour: A Model in Community-Led Tourism

The convention culminated in an enriching field visit to Chullyu Agro Tourism Village (Keyi Panyor district), a beacon of rural tourism. Visitors were welcomed by the Ngul Chullyu Organisation (NCO) with traditional mufflers and organic breakfast.

Participants explored orange and pineapple plantations, visited the Chullyu Community Museum, and enjoyed local cuisine and folk performances by Kolkata-based duo ‘Lokodariya’.

The tour highlighted the strength of youth leadership and grassroots innovation in transforming Chullyu into a sustainable, self-sufficient tourism model. Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam lauded the community’s efforts and called for replicating such models across the state.

This convention reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and culturally rooted tourism—placing homestay owners at the heart of the state’s tourism transformation.