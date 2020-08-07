Arunachal: Home Minister Bamang Felix calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: State Home Minister Bamang Felix called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th August 2020. They discussed about law and order, situation and police force management.

The Governor commended the Home Minister for the good work of frontline police personnel engaged during the lockdowns as a measure against COVID 19 pandemic. He said that the presence of police personnel along with medical staff has helped in containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Governor advised the home minister for resorting to effective prevention of extortion by / in the name of insurgent groups. He said that overlooking such cases will derail the developmental initiatives of the people centric government.

The Home Minister briefed the Governor on the overall security scenario of the State. He also highlighted the steps taken by the State Government in maintaining law and order, deployment of police personnel and Police welfare measures.