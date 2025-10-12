Arunachal

Arunachal; Holy Cross Higher Secondary School Hosts LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program to Foster Inclusivity in Education

ITANAGAR-  A sensitization program on LGBTQIA+ awareness was held at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, for both teaching and non-teaching staff in collaboration with AP QueerStation and Rainbow Home of 7 Sisters, Guwahati.

The initiative aimed to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusivity within educational institutions by addressing key concepts related to gender, sexuality, and identity.

The first session was led by Sister Prema Chowallur SSC, Founding Director of Rainbow Home for 7 Sisters, who offered an insightful overview of LGBTQIA+ terminologies and their meanings. Drawing from her extensive fieldwork across Assam and India, she shared real-life experiences and challenges faced by transgender and queer individuals, emphasizing the need for empathy and continuous learning.

“LGBTQ+ persons have the freedom to exercise all the rights like any heterosexual person,” Sister Prema stated, underlining the importance of equal dignity and respect for all.

The second session, conducted by Sawang Wangchha, Founder of AP QueerStation, brought a personal and emotional perspective to the discussion. Sharing his experiences as a gay man navigating societal stigma and discrimination, he highlighted the resilience of the queer community and the importance of initiating such conversations even within religious or conservative spaces.

He urged educators to create safe, non-judgmental classrooms where queer students and staff feel accepted. “The community will continue to practice resilience despite the negative pressure it receives from society,” he affirmed.

Sr. Siji Michael, Principal of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, extended gratitude to the facilitators for their enlightening sessions, expressing the school’s commitment to organizing more programs on gender and sexual diversity in the future.

Following the main event, Sister Prema also held an interactive gathering with community members and allies at the Impression Institute, Itanagar, focusing on addressing discrimination within faith-based spaces. She assured continued support to the queer community in Arunachal Pradesh.

The sensitization program was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative and marked an important step toward fostering inclusive education and dialogue around gender and sexuality in the region.

