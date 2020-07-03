Arunachal: Hollongi Market to remain close for five days

Itanagar- The joint Committee of Hollongi-Rajghar area from both Arunachal and Assam has decided to go for shut down of all types of business establishment on either side of Arunachal – Assam border line from July 4 to 8 for five days.

The decision was taken after discussion of the committee with several stake holders of the area as a preventive measures to minimize the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the area.

The committee has also warned for strict action against the violators.

On the other hand the Doimukh bazaar committee has also decided to go for four days complete shutdown of all business establishments of Doimukh market from 2 to 5 July as a preventive measure to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

The committee said that it would intimate further steps and measures after the results of the 17 primary contacted persons test conducted by the health department, who came in contact with a Covid- 19 positive person.

The Doimukh market was a deserted look on its 2nd day as all the market and business establishment were down their shutters