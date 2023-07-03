ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: HL Larin, Tarh Haniya and Dorjee Khandu Naksang clear JEE ( Advance ) Exam

Team Arunachal24 Congratulating all of them.

Last Updated: July 3, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal,  HL Larin, Tarh Haniya, Dorjee Khandu Naksang,  JEE ( Advance ) Exam  

ITANAGAR-  Three Youths from Arunachal Pradesh have cleared  JEE ( Advance ) Exam and secured their births in  IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

UPDATE- 

One more from Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Neelam Doin, S/o Neelam Sera and Debia Yemi Neelam of Radhpu Village, Lower Subansiri District Cleared JEE Advanced 2023 with All India Rank (ST) 569 and has been alloted in IIT Guwhati in Civil Engineering. Neelam Doin did his schooling from JNV Yachuli and Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland and joined Super 30 Itanagar.

HL Larin has scored 121 All Indian Rank (ST) in JEE (Advanced) Exam and secured berth in prestigious IIT Delhi. Larin has also received NTSE scholarship.

Tarh Haniya of Arung Village, Sagalee in Papumpare district has secured a seat at prestigious IIT, Madras after getting 464 rank in JEE (Advanced) Exam.

Dorjee Khandu Naksang,  a resident of Mechukha  has  cleared the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exam. He scored an outstanding 386th rank in the all India ST category and has been secured a seat in IIT, Madras.

More updates are awaited 

Note- Candidates who cleared JEE Advance Exam, are requested to send their details with photographs to us.

 

