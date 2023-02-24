ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Hindi writer Jumsi Siram receives Vishwa Hindi Samman

Jumsi belongs to Galo tribe and was born on 23 march 1968 at Tadin village, west Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Hindi writer Jumsi Siram receives Vishwa Hindi Samman

AALO-  Jumsi Siram from Arunachal Pradesh received recognition through the Vishwa Hindi Samman, during the 12th World Hindi Conference held at Fiji from February 15 to 17.

Jumsi belongs to Galo tribe and was born on 23 march 1968 at Tadin village, west Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Jumsi is the first Hindi author from Arunachal Pradesh to be acknowledged by the Arunachal Hindi Samiti in 2003.

Jumsi has written several literary works including Shila Ka Rahashya, Jayi Bone, Meri Awaaz Suno, Galo Lok Jeevan Evom Sanskrit, a biography of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, and Mehnat Se Mukham Tak.

In addition, Jumsi has gathered a collection of correspondences from the late minister Todak Basar, which he named Ethihasik Patra.

He was awarded the Tadar Tang Rashtra Bhasa Puruskar in 2003 and has been honored by the Galo Welfare Society. Jumsi has participated in numerous literary gatherings in Arunachal.

Despite being a farmer, Jumsi still finds time to write books and poems despite only having studied only up to Class 9.

Jumsi Siram is the first Hindi writer of Arunachal Pradesh, without seeking higher academic courses like College. He is a ‘Hindi Literature and novels writer’ and richly awarded and appreciated especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jumsi received a warm welcome on 21 February from various organizations, including MLBB Tadin Ome, the Kombo Youth Rodin Association, the All Tadin Students’ Union, public leaders, and others.



