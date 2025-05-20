ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Himalayan University Zoology Students Win Top Honors at Arunachal Fauna Conservation Hackathon

ITANAGAR-   Students from the Department of Zoology, Himalayan University, have made the institution proud by winning top accolades at the “Youth Talk – Arunachal Fauna Conservation” Hackathon, organized by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre.

Ms. Oyi Taten, a postgraduate student mentored by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, clinched 1st position as Best Presenter for her research presentation titled “Assessment of Moth Diversity in Siang and Papumpare Districts with Reference to Transboundary Faunal Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Her work highlighted the vital role moths play in the ecosystem and advocated for collaborative conservation strategies across regional borders.

Mr. Anand Goi, also from the Zoology department, secured the 2nd position for his insightful presentation on “Conservation Policy Framework for Siang District.” His research proposed a community-driven, structured policy approach to biodiversity preservation in the region.

The Department of Zoology extended its congratulations to both students, applauding their dedication to scientific research and conservation. “Their achievements underscore the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and academic excellence,” a faculty member noted.

The recognition of Ms. Taten and Mr. Goi is expected to motivate more students to pursue ecological research and actively contribute to biodiversity conservation in Arunachal Pradesh.

