Arunachal: Himalayan University Wins Pride of Nation Award

NEW DELHI- Himalayan University, Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the Pride of Nation Award 2025 by Veterans India, recognising it as the Best University of Arunachal Pradesh for its contributions to nationalism, patriotism and nation-building initiatives beyond conventional academic engagement.

The award was granted on the recommendation of a five-member jury headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court. The citation acknowledged the University’s initiatives in youth empowerment, leadership development, community service and value-based education, which aim to promote national unity and social responsibility.

The award ceremony was held on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. The event was organised in collaboration with national educational and regulatory bodies including the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI).

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the function as the Chief Guest, along with representatives from various academic and regulatory institutions.

Representatives of Himalayan University, while receiving the award, expressed gratitude to Veterans India and reiterated the institution’s commitment to integrating academic excellence with national values and social engagement.

The recognition is seen as a milestone for the University and highlights its expanding role in contributing to nation-building through education, service-oriented initiatives and leadership development.