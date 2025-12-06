Arunachal: Himalayan University VC Honoured at Pune Summit

PUNE- Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, Itanagar, was conferred the Certificate of Appreciation for Excellence in Leadership and Academic Contribution at the National Leadership Summit 2025 held at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Pune.

The summit was organised by CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd. under the theme “Beyond Skills: Build What AI Can’t”, focusing on the evolving role of human capability in an AI-driven world and bringing leaders from academia, HR, technology and industry together.

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Major River Clean-up & Demarcation

Dr. Divakaran was recognised for his contributions to education, research, academic administration, and leadership in institutional transformation. In his address, he emphasised the importance of building internal capability in universities, preparing learners for a changing global environment. He remarked that while technology and AI would accelerate educational processes, human empathy, communication and leadership remain irreplaceable.

The event featured key insights from industry leaders, including a keynote address by Dr. Mohammed Bawaji, Managing Director of CP HR Services, who noted that the future lies in “Man with Machine, not Man versus Machine.” He announced the launch of CPHR Academy and SkillStudio, initiatives aimed at enhancing human skills through practical upskilling.

The ceremony honoured 26 awardees from across India. The event also commemorated 21 years of CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd., the PRISM-HR Playbook launch at Oxford campus, and the organisation’s International HR Leadership Award at House of Lords, London.

The summit concluded with a message reaffirming its central theme, “Technology may accelerate growth, but people will always lead the way”.