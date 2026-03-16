Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Visit Orchid Centre inTippi

ITANAGAR- The Department of Agriculture at Himalayan University organised an educational exposure visit for B.Sc. Agriculture final-year students to the Orchid Research Centre Tippi on March 15, 2026.

The visit was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Head of the Department of Agriculture, along with assistant professors Dr. Kasinam Doruk and Ms. Joram Yari. The initiative aimed to provide students with practical exposure to orchid cultivation, propagation techniques, and conservation practices.

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During the visit, students observed around 560 local and hybrid orchid species maintained at the research centre. Officials at the centre explained various methods of orchid propagation, cultivation practices, and the ecological importance of preserving native orchid species.

Students were also introduced to the centre’s infrastructure, which includes a well-developed orchid glass house, natural orchidarium, information centre, tissue culture laboratory, and hardening unit. These facilities are used for research, conservation, and large-scale propagation of orchids.

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The exposure visit allowed students to gain first-hand understanding of orchid diversity and conservation strategies in the Eastern Himalayan region. According to participants, the experience helped connect classroom learning with practical applications in horticulture and plant science.

Faculty members from the Department of Agriculture noted that such field visits play an important role in enhancing students’ understanding of plant biodiversity and sustainable cultivation practices.

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The department also expressed gratitude to Mr. Jambey Tsering, In-Charge, and Mr. Khogen Boro, Guide, at the Orchid Research Centre for facilitating the educational visit and supporting the students during their interaction with the facilities.

Students described the visit as an enriching and inspiring learning experience, highlighting the importance of field-based education in agricultural studies.