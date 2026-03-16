ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Visit Orchid Centre inTippi

B.Sc. Agriculture final-year students explored orchid diversity, conservation, and propagation techniques during an educational visit to the Orchid Research Centre at Tippi.

Last Updated: 16/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Visit Orchid Centre inTippi

ITANAGAR-  The Department of Agriculture at Himalayan University organised an educational exposure visit for B.Sc. Agriculture final-year students to the Orchid Research Centre Tippi on March 15, 2026.

The visit was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Head of the Department of Agriculture, along with assistant professors Dr. Kasinam Doruk and Ms. Joram Yari. The initiative aimed to provide students with practical exposure to orchid cultivation, propagation techniques, and conservation practices.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Drug Peddler Arrested in West Kameng

During the visit, students observed around 560 local and hybrid orchid species maintained at the research centre. Officials at the centre explained various methods of orchid propagation, cultivation practices, and the ecological importance of preserving native orchid species.

Students were also introduced to the centre’s infrastructure, which includes a well-developed orchid glass house, natural orchidarium, information centre, tissue culture laboratory, and hardening unit. These facilities are used for research, conservation, and large-scale propagation of orchids.

Also Read- Farmers Trained in Sustainable Sugarcane Farming

The exposure visit allowed students to gain first-hand understanding of orchid diversity and conservation strategies in the Eastern Himalayan region. According to participants, the experience helped connect classroom learning with practical applications in horticulture and plant science.

Faculty members from the Department of Agriculture noted that such field visits play an important role in enhancing students’ understanding of plant biodiversity and sustainable cultivation practices.

Also Read- APU Bids Farewell to Founding VC Prof Tomo Riba

The department also expressed gratitude to Mr. Jambey Tsering, In-Charge, and Mr. Khogen Boro, Guide, at the Orchid Research Centre for facilitating the educational visit and supporting the students during their interaction with the facilities.

Students described the visit as an enriching and inspiring learning experience, highlighting the importance of field-based education in agricultural studies.

Tags
Last Updated: 16/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Tribal Knowledge Must Guide Education: Prof Riba

Tribal Knowledge Must Guide Education: Prof Riba

Arunachal: Tourism Dept Trains Homestay Owners

Arunachal: Tourism Dept Trains Homestay Owners

Arunachal: Simong Village Shows Strong Support for PFR Survey

Arunachal: Simong Village Shows Strong Support for PFR Survey

UIDAI Urges Digitisation of Birth Records

UIDAI Urges Digitisation of Birth Records

Arunachal: Census 2027 Training Held in Palin

Arunachal: Census 2027 Training Held in Palin

Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates Women’s Day in Namsai

Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates Women’s Day in Namsai

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held in Lekang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held in Lekang

Arunachal: Govt Clarifies on Posts, Policing and Tribal Status

Arunachal: Govt Clarifies on Posts, Policing and Tribal Status

CM Pema Khandu Outlines State’s Economic Vision in Assembly

CM Pema Khandu Outlines State’s Economic Vision in Assembly

Saint Claret College Ziro signed an MoU with Gandhigram Rural Institute to promote collaboration in geoinformatics, GIS, environmental studies and research.

SCCZ Signs MoU with Gandhigram Rural Institute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button