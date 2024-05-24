Arunachal: Himalayan University Students conduct social work at Jollang

ITANAGAR- The Department of Political Science, Himalayan University has conducted a social work at Part-IV, Jollang village in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Papum Pare under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and National Service Scheme (NSS) on dated 24 May, 2024.

It was conducted especially for the II Semester students of B.A. (Hon.) Political Science to engrain and motivate the values of community service.

The programme was spearheaded by the faculties of the department namely, Mr. Liki Karcho as convenor; Mr. Jomo Bagra as Co-Convener; and Mr. Daksap Ete as Coordinator. The cleaning started from the point of District Jail to the Monday Market.

In this event, the Gram member Kholi Tara and his spouse came and motivate the students to uphold the spirit of sacrifices for the society by saying that we need to make our locality green and clean.

To make it happen, it is the duty of young generation who are studying in schools and colleges for the future lies in them. Kholi Tara further reiterates that Jollang is not only home to people living in the area but a home for everyone especially students who came and studying here.

Since the day Jollang village became an educational hub in ICR, we endure and take responsibility to give best care and environment for the students. The motive is to give students a sense of second home.

Lastly, he also asked the students plant trees across the road to make the locality cozier and creating a true sense of educational institutions hub.

The Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof. Venugopal Rao and Registrar, Vijay Kumar Tripathi also motivated the students engaging in social work. Lastly, the VC also lauds the Gram member for allowing the students to learn lesson of hard work through this service in the locality.