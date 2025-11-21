Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Conclude 120-Hour ZSI Internship

ITANAGAR- The first batch of B.Sc. Zoology and Life-Science students from Himalayan University has completed a 120-hour internship at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre (APRC), under the experiential learning component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme marks a significant step in strengthening hands-on scientific training for undergraduate learners in the state.

A valedictory function was held at ZSI, APRC, where D. Dalai, IFS and APCCF (WP & IT, NO CONS), Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he congratulated the students for completing the intensive training and encouraged them to apply the scientific competencies acquired during the programme to emerging challenges in biodiversity documentation and conservation.

Dalai emphasised that the internship provides an early foundation for careers in wildlife biology, ecological research, and conservation policy. Urging students to “compete with yourself,” he underlined the importance of continuous upskilling in a field where methodologies and technologies are evolving rapidly.

Dr. Feroz A. Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology at Himalayan University, commended the students for their performance and thanked ZSI scientists for facilitating high-quality training. He observed that the programme reinforces the academic–research linkage envisaged under NEP-2020.

The importance of experiential learning was reiterated by Dr. S. D. Gurumayum, Scientist-E & Head of Office, who noted that structured internships equip students with the research orientation and technical capabilities required for wildlife studies in the Eastern Himalayas—one of the country’s richest biodiversity zones.

Earlier, Smt. Ilona J. Kharkongor, Scientist-E, delivered the welcome address. In the technical overview, Dr. Vikram Delu, Scientist-B, outlined the major skills imparted during the internship, including field-survey protocols, scientific collection methods, specimen preservation techniques, and introductory DNA analysis. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Temjenmongla, Scientist-D, and was anchored by Mr. Yumto, Senior Research Fellow.

The event was attended by scientists, faculty members, museum staff, research fellows, and students. For Himalayan University, the completion of this internship marks an important step in operationalising NEP-2020’s focus on practical and research-driven education.