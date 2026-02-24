Arunachal: Himalayan University Researchers Earn Top Honours

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, in association with the Ignited Minds Professional & Academic Research Consortium (IMPARC), organised a two-day international online conference titled “Exploring Boundaries: Advances in Science, Technology, and Humanities (EBASTH)” on February 23–24, 2026. The event, coordinated from Itanagar, brought together academicians, researchers and industry experts from India and abroad on a common virtual platform.

According to organisers, the conference aimed to foster interdisciplinary dialogue across science, technology, management and humanities. Discussions during multiple technical sessions focused on emerging themes such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, renewable energy, smart technologies, policy and governance, and responsible innovation. Participants also examined the role of academia in addressing sustainability challenges and promoting collaborative research frameworks.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran emphasised the need for multidisciplinary research aligned with national education priorities, including the goals of NEP 2020 and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. He highlighted the importance of global academic partnerships and innovation-driven learning ecosystems in strengthening higher education institutions.

A key highlight of the conference was the announcement of the Best Paper Presenter Awards, which recognised outstanding scholarly contributions across thematic tracks. Two research scholars from Himalayan University were among the awardees. Mr. Reyom Ete, a Ph.D. scholar from the Department of Political Science, received the honour for his research presentation noted for analytical depth and academic rigour. Mr. Nabam Katung, a Ph.D. scholar from the Department of Agriculture, was also recognised for his innovative research insights and methodological clarity.

Organisers stated that the award selection was carried out by an expert review committee, which evaluated submissions on parameters such as originality, clarity of objectives, analytical strength and societal relevance. The awardees were presented certificates of excellence during the conference proceedings.

The event concluded with a valedictory session acknowledging the contributions of speakers, organisers and participants. Observers note that such conferences reflect a growing emphasis on interdisciplinary research within universities in Northeast India, as institutions seek to position themselves within national and global academic networks.

With participation from scholars across diverse domains, the EBASTH conference underscored Himalayan University’s efforts to strengthen research culture and expand dialogue between academia, industry and policy stakeholders.