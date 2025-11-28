Arunachal: Himalayan University Pushes Research Integration

ITANAGAR- The Department of Research, Himalayan University, on Thursday organized a key academic programme titled “Formalizing Collaboration to Advance Joint Research, Academic Exchange and Publication Pathways in Scopus & WOS” at the Seminar Hall of the New Academic Block. The event aimed at strengthening the university’s research collaborations, enhancing global publication visibility, and expanding cross-institutional academic engagement.

The programme began at 1:45 PM with the gathering of faculty members, scholars and invited guests. The Welcome Address and Opening Remarks were delivered by Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Head, Department of Political Science, who underlined the importance of collaborative research and the growing need for publication in high-impact, indexed journals.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Conclude 120-Hour ZSI Internship

Following the opening session, invited speakers and dignitaries were formally felicitated, setting the tone for the technical sessions that followed.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran delivered an inspirational address, reaffirming the university’s commitment to nurturing a robust research culture, encouraging interdisciplinary scholarship and supporting faculty and scholars in achieving publication standards required by Scopus and Web of Science (WOS) platforms.

Two focused technical sessions formed the core of the programme:

Technical Session I, led by Mr. Yogesh Nagargoje, CMO, Researcher Connect, explored strategies for enhancing global research visibility and strengthening collaborative authorship networks.

Technical Session II, conducted by Mr. Swapnil Porwal, CTO, Granthalayah Publications & Printers, discussed the international publication pipeline, quality frameworks and ethical practices essential for credible scholarly output.

A major highlight of the event was the MoU Signing Ceremony between Himalayan University’s Department of Research and Researcher Connect, aimed at promoting joint research projects, academic exchange and publication support. The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Deb Prasad Dev, Dean – Research, reflecting the institution’s step toward building a globally networked research ecosystem.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Meets Delegation from Himalayan University

The programme was attended by senior officials including Deputy Registrar Adv. Kido Bagra and Dr. Taher Hussain, Controller of Examinations, whose presence added institutional support and encouragement.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head, Department of Zoology, who acknowledged the contributions of faculty, speakers, scholars, volunteers and administrative staff. A group photograph taken at 3:55 PM marked the successful conclusion of what university officials described as an important milestone in Himalayan University’s research advancement efforts.