Arunachal: Himalayan University organizing Workshop on Research Methodology

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU) is organizing a Five-day National Workshop” on the topic entitled “Research Methodology” from 17-09-2024 to 21-09-2024 through virtual mode. The inaugural session of the workshop was held on 17-09-2024. HU Vice chancellor, Prof. K. Venu Gopal Rao inaugurated the program and gave the introduction about research methodology. He introduced the present and future prospectus of research on what parameters researchers need to focus in future.

HU Dy Dean Academic affairs, Dr Raja Husain felicitated to Prof. K. Venu Gopal Rao, Vice chancellor, HU. Dr Raja delivered the welcome address and explained the profiling of Prof. Rao. and university. Prof Rao has a great deal of exposure in the field of management and research. Dr Sonbeer, Faculty, Agri, HU felicitated to Prof. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, HU.

The resource persons are drawn from various universities and institutes of National reputes and abroad. In today’s session, Prof. Kankipati Srinivasa Rao, Assoc. Professor, commerce, Osmania University, Hyderabad delivered a talk on ‘Research Methodology: An Overview’. Prof. Rao emphasized on the objectives, method and finding of research in a simple way.

Prof. Sivaram Prasad, Prof. Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur presented the lecture on the topic ‘How to identify the research problem in the digital era’. Prof. Prasad explained the better way of educating research problems and their resolution for the researchers.

Dr Anicar D. Manavi, Asst. Prof. Faculty of Management and commerce, MS Ramaiah University of Applied Science, Bengaluru delivered a talk on ‘Identification of Research Topic and formulation of Research questions. She explained simply how the research scholars can formulate the research topic before starting the research work.

Dr S.A. Senthil Kumar, Professor, Department of Management, Pondicherry University, Puducherry delivered the talk on ‘Measurement and scaling technique’. Prof. Kumar. Emphasized the right way of the use of tools and techniques for research purposes.

During the workshop, Approx 150 participants from different institutions, universities and colleges across India participated in the workshop through virtual mode while approx. Approx. 100 students from various departments of HU like Agriculture, Law, management, commerce, computer science, engineering, Arts attended through offline mode. Prof. Dev, Dean Research, Mr. Hemraj Pradhan, HoD CS, Ms. Ankita and Mr. Kayum, faculties CS department, Mr Reyom Head Admin, Ms. Renu and Dr Kasinam graced the occasion.