Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University in association with Engineering Service Academy, Itanagar organized an awareness program on various competitive examinations on the 21st of April. The program was held in the University Auditorium and was attended by more than 100 students along with faculty members of the Civil Engineering department.

The students of the Civil Engineering department were very energetic and took an active part in gaining in-depth knowledge about the prestigious examinations. They also clarified their doubts about APSSB as well as GATE examinations.

The program was inaugurated by Dean Research Prof D. Dev in the presence of Dean Student Affairs and HoD Civil Engineering. The event started with a warm welcome to the resource persons from Engineering Service Academy – Mr. Akshat Man Gupta, Pankaj Sah, and Dheeraj Kumar. They were welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof. K. K. Sharma.

During the felicitation ceremony, the resource persons spoke on various issues and asked the students to be motivated. Mr. Gupta talked about the difficulties and challenges of preparation strategy for the Civil Engineering Examination, while Mr. Kumar discussed the doubt and preparation strategy of APPSCE and UPSCE.

The program was coordinated by Talkeshwar Ray, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering. The event was a great success and helped the students to gain insights into the competitive examinations. The students appreciated the efforts made by the University and the Engineering Service Academy to organize such an informative program.

The program was a great success, and the students were delighted with the valuable insights shared by the resource persons. The initiative taken by the University to organize such an event is commendable and will undoubtedly help the students to achieve their goals in the future. Such programs should be organized regularly to help the students prepare for various competitive examinations and succeed in their careers.