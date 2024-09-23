Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program on Organic Farming and Integrated Farming System

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture in collaboration with KVK Papumpare organized the ‘One Day Skill Orientation Program’ on the topic entitled “Organic Farming and Integrated Farming System” on 23-09-2024 at KVK-Papumpare during RAWE (Rural Agricultural Work Experience) Program of B.Sc. (Agriculture) final year students to update their knowledge about organic farming and Integrated Farming system.

HU’s, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain led the program along with their faculty members namely Dr Lipi, Dr Sonbeer and Dr Kasinam. Dr Husain addressed to students for updating the knowledge about the modern approaches of Organic and integrated farming which is being used in KVK Papumpare.

He suggested them to learn well during the entire session that will be beneficial in future for vocational training and livelihood purposes.

ICAR-KVK Papumpare, Head, Dr. Bangkeng Perme delivered the welcome address and felicitated to HU’s, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain along with their faculty members. Dr Perme elaborated the strategy of KVK for students and farmer training.

He also assured for future collaboration work with Department of Agriculture, Himalayan university for benefitting the students and farmers of Arunachal Pradesh. ICAR-KVK Papumpare, Scientist Agronomy, Mrs. Tadang Meena introduced about the research projects and their funding agencies, activities and demonstration units of KVK.

HU team inspected the farm house, demonstration units of KVK and crop trial of Mrs. Meena along with KVK team. Meena explained well about their crop trial having the intercropping of millet and soyabean crops and benefits of intercropping of both crops in reference to crop yield.

ICAR-KVK Papumpare, Scientist Fisheries, Dr. Vivekanand Safi delivered a talk on Integrated farming system and conducted the visit of HU team to his demonstration unit of fish culture. He explained the procedure and conditions for rearing of different species of fishes.

How the farmers and students can survive via fish rearing and selling in future? ICAR-KVK, SMS Horticulture, Mr. Hemanta Ngangbam explained about the management practices of horticultural crops via natural farming.

He explained in detail about the natural farming, the production and management practices of pine apple in Arunachal conditions.

All the scientists of KVK Papumpare replied well to questions of students. Vote of thanks is delivered by HU team. Approx. 27 students of B.Sc. (Agriculture) final year from HU and other staff of KVK graced the occasion.