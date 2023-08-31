ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program’ in KVK-Karsingsa

Approx. 30 students of B.Sc. (Agriculture) final year from HU and other staff of KVK graced the occasion.

Last Updated: August 31, 2023
ITANAGAR-  Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized the ‘One Day Skill Orientation Program’ on the topic entitled “Demonstration of Advanced Technique in Agriculture” on 31-08-2023 at Karsingsa village Itanagar for B.Sc. (Agriculture) students to update their knowledge about new techniques in Agriculture. Approx. 30 students of B.Sc. (Agriculture) final year from HU and other staff of KVK graced the occasion.

HU’s, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain led the program along with their faculty members namely Dr Sonbeer, Dr Lipi, Dr Kasinam and Mr. Lishi. Dr Husain instructed students to learn well during the entire session to implement in future for vocational, livelihood and human welfare purposes.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

ICAR-KVK, Karsingsa, Papumpare, SMS Agronomy, Mrs. Tadang Meena delivered the welcome address and inaugurated the program. Mrs. Meena Felicitated to HU’s, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain along with their faculty members.

Mrs. Meena introduced the KVK’s activities and demonstration units. How many demonstration units have been established in KVK? Mrs. Meena visited the entire KVK and her crop trial of ragi (millet) field with the HU team. She explained well about their crop trial including the intercropping of millet and legume crops and benefits of intercropping of both crops in reference to crop yield.

ICAR-KVK, SMS Fisheries, Dr. Vivekanand Safi delivered a talk on fish culture and conducted the visit of HU team to their demonstration unit of fish culture or pond. He focused on rearing different species of fishes and what the procedure and conditions must be followed to rear the different species of fishes? How will the farmers and student’s livelihood via fish rearing and selling in future?

ICAR-KVK, SMS Horticulture, Mr. Hemanta Ngangbam explained about the crop management practices of horticultural crops. He emphasized the strategies of production and management practices of vegetables in the local area. All SMS replied well to questions of students.

