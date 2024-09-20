Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

KARSINGSA- Himalayan University, Department of Agriculture, organized the ‘Farmer Awareness Program’ on the topic “Indigenous Techniques of Irrigation and Nutrient Management for Production and Cultivation of Crops” on 20-09-2024 in Karsingsa village, Papumpare.

HU, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain inaugurated the program along with their three faculty members Dr Kasinam Dr Sonbeer and Dr Lipi, Dr Husain gave the welcome address and emphasized on the irrigation management in theory and conducted the practical session of pitcher irrigation for horticultural crops.

How can farmers irrigate crops in water crises areas? He updated knowledge about crop production technology and the availing process of various Govt. schemes for farmers. He introduced the sources of livelihood of farmers and how the farmers can generate income through various ways of agriculture.

Dr Raja along with Mrs. Tadang Meena (SMS KVK-Papumpare) and other faculties distributed the seeds of many crops such as mustard and millets, also distributed the biofertilizers such as Rhizobium, Azotobacter and Azospirillum etc. to farmers.

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Kasinam Doruk delivered the talk about the soil mulching and various methods of soil management, how the farmers increase the soil fertility to get the maximum crop yield.

Also Read- Buckwheat Field Day held in Gyangkhar village Tawang

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Sonbeer Chack conducted the practical session vegetative propagation of horticultural plants. He emphasized layering, grafting and budding in his practical session and elaborated that how the farmers can generate the income through nursery plantation?

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Lipi Rina conducted the practical session for the treatment of seeds with biofertilizers before sowing which leads to reducing the chances of diseases and increasing the crop yield.

SMS, KVK, Karsingsa, Papumpare, Mrs. Tadang Meena delivered a talk on production technology of many cereal crops. She introduces various schemes of Govt. for the benefitting of farmers.

Also Read- Field Day on ‘Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills’

Ms. Milcavol V.M. BSc Ag final year students hosted the session and presented the vote of thanks too. Karsinga Village farmers like Kipa Mepung, Tara Yasung along with 23 more farmers graced the occasion and put their queries in front of the HU team.

The HU team replied with their answers and suggested to remain in touch in future with the HU team. As a part of the RAWE (Rural Agricultural Work Experience) program, about 28 students of B.Sc (Agriculture) final Year actively participated in the program and collected the data on different parameters from farmers.