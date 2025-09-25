Arunachal: Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

ITANAGAR- The Department of Education, Himalayan University, organized its Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025 on Thursday at the Conference Hall, New Building, to warmly welcome the new batch of B.A. 1st Semester students.

The event began with a welcome address by Miss Chakap Tangjang, creating an enthusiastic and vibrant atmosphere.

The occasion was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Registrar Shri Vijay Tripathi, Deputy Registrar Mr. Kido Bagra, Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Raja Husain, and Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, HoD & Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology.

Also Read- Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri spoke on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, supported by a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He explained its objectives, multidisciplinary focus, and holistic approach to education.

In his speech, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Divakaran drew inspiration from the Mahabharat, particularly the character of Arjun, urging students to pursue their academic journey with dedication, focus, and perseverance. Registrar Mr. Tripathi highlighted the importance of discipline and respect, while Dean Dr. Husain praised the contributions of HoD Dr. Sahidul Alam and the teaching faculty for strengthening the department.

Also Read- Indian Armed Forces Among the Finest Professional Forces in the World: Arunachal Governor at Bharat Defence Conclave

The event also featured cultural performances by students, making the day lively and memorable. A Vote of Thanks was delivered by Miss Yumpi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, marking the close of the program.

The Fresher Meet served as a platform for interaction between senior and junior students, fostering unity, belongingness, and a spirit of collaboration within the student community.