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Arunachal: Himalayan University Opens Annual Fest

Himalayan University begins its 8th annual meet with cultural performances, student participation, and emphasis on holistic education.

Last Updated: 23/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Opens Annual Fest

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University inaugurated its 8th Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural Meet with a ceremonial programme on campus, marking the beginning of a week-long series of events aimed at promoting holistic student development.

The inaugural ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge and unity, followed by a cultural performance by students. The event saw participation from faculty members, students, and invited guests.

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Registrar Vijay Tripathy delivered the welcome address, emphasising the importance of extracurricular activities in nurturing talent beyond academics. A felicitation ceremony was also held to honour the dignitaries present.

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Vice Chancellor Prakash Divakaran, in his inaugural address, highlighted the role of sports and cultural engagement in shaping personality and fostering teamwork and discipline among students. He encouraged active participation throughout the event.

Guest of Honour Nabam Gandhi addressed the gathering, urging students to pursue excellence and make the most of opportunities provided by such platforms.

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The programme featured cultural performances, including solo songs by Rohit Richa and Toni Eko, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

Chief Guest Pani Taram, MLA of the 21st Koloriang Assembly Constituency and Advisor to Home (PHE & WS), commended the university for encouraging student participation in co-curricular activities. He administered the oath-taking ceremony and formally declared the meet open.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Takam Crkam, followed by a campus visit by dignitaries. The inauguration marked the commencement of Sports Week, which will include a range of competitive and cultural events.

Approximately 200 students, along with faculty members and administrative officials, attended the programme, reflecting broad participation across departments.

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Last Updated: 23/04/2026
1 minute read
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