Arunachal: Himalayan University Online FDP Inaugurated

Itanagar- Himalayan university in association with Usha Martin University, Ranchi, Mangalayatan University Aligarh and Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok (Sikkim) is conducting a One Week Faculty Development Programme on ICT Tools and Techniques in Teaching and Research.

The Resource person of the FDP are Dr. Dr. Ghanshyam Singh, Himalayan University (HU), Dr. Akhil R, Himalayan University (HU), Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Manglayatan University (MU), Dr. Arvind Hans, UMU, Dr. Sharmistha Roy, UMU, Dr. Prakash Panda, UMU, Dr. Dinesh Pandey, MU, Dr. Deepshikha Saxena, MU, Dr. Amir Khusro, UMU.

The FDP was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Usha Martin University Dr. Suresh Garg. In his inaugural address he said that Covid 19 has brought unprecedent changes in the society. He further appreciated the efforts of Himalayan University for this academic endeavor of equipping the faculty members with latest technology so that learning and dissemination of knowledge among students and research work should go on.

Dr. Vivek Mittal Registrar of Himalayan University welcomed all the experts and participants of the FDP and said that Virtual teaching and learning platforms are the need of the day and this FDP will enable all the faculty members for same.

Chairing the session Dr. H.S. Sharma – Vice Chancellor, Himalayan University stressed the need of the use various ICT Tools for quality and meaningful research.

The Key Resource person of first day was Dr. Abhishek Gupta of Mangalayatan University he discussed in detail about Google Classroom As per schedule, Mr. Abhishek Gupta from Mangalayatan University made a lecture on Virtual teaching and learning platform.

It was a wonderful lecture starting with a general introduction followed by explaining the advantages of online platforms. He has pointed out how to make effective online classes. The lecture also gave introduction and demo on some of the online platforms like ‘Google class room and Moodle

Dr. Ghanshyam elaborated E Tools for Data Collection as Survey Monkey.Com, Survey Gizmo. Com and E- Tools for Analysis and Interpretation of data.

Dr. Dhiraj of Mangalayatan University presented the Vote of Thanks. Faculty members of Himalayan University Arunahcal Pradesh, Usha Martin University of Ranchi, Mangalayatan University of Aligarh and Sikkim Professional University of Gangtok attended the FDP.