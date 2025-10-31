Arunachal: Himalayan University Observes Special Campaign 5.0

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, successfully concluded the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 5.0, a nationwide initiative focused on institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and improving administrative efficiency within higher education institutions. The campaign, held from October 2 to October 31, 2025, at the university’s Jullang Campus, was conducted under the directive of the Ministry of Education.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Dr. Divakaran underscored the importance of integrating cleanliness and efficient governance as part of everyday academic and administrative practices. He remarked that “cleanliness reflects not only physical purity but also discipline, dedication, and a commitment to sustainable institutional development.”

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Raja Husain, followed by an energetic Swachhata Abhiyan and Plantation Drive that witnessed active participation from faculty, staff, and students. The drive represented the university’s united effort to cultivate a cleaner, greener, and more efficient campus ecosystem.

Throughout the campaign, activities were organized to maintain cleanliness in administrative offices, classrooms, and surrounding areas, alongside a continuous plantation initiative. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Assistant Professor, Department of Agriculture.

Approximately 80 participants took part in the campaign, including Mr. Kido Bagra (Dy Registrar), Dr. Debaprasad Dev (Dean Research), Mr. Reyom Ete (Head Admin), Dr. Dipong (DSW), Ms. Omem Apang (HR), faculty members such as Mr. Lishi Kaki, and non-teaching staff including Taru, Abraham, as well as NSS volunteers from BSc Agriculture.

The Special Campaign 5.0 reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness, administrative transparency, and institutional accountability. Through such initiatives, the university continues to set a benchmark for sustainable higher education practices in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.