Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Observes Special Campaign 5.0

Himalayan University, Itanagar, marked the Implementation Phase of “Special Campaign 5.0” focusing on Swachhata and institutional efficiency across its campus.

Last Updated: 31/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Observes Special Campaign 5.0

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, successfully concluded the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 5.0, a nationwide initiative focused on institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and improving administrative efficiency within higher education institutions. The campaign, held from October 2 to October 31, 2025, at the university’s Jullang Campus, was conducted under the directive of the Ministry of Education.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Dr. Divakaran underscored the importance of integrating cleanliness and efficient governance as part of everyday academic and administrative practices. He remarked that “cleanliness reflects not only physical purity but also discipline, dedication, and a commitment to sustainable institutional development.”

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- SIT Formed in Mebo School Molestation Case

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Raja Husain, followed by an energetic Swachhata Abhiyan and Plantation Drive that witnessed active participation from faculty, staff, and students. The drive represented the university’s united effort to cultivate a cleaner, greener, and more efficient campus ecosystem.

Throughout the campaign, activities were organized to maintain cleanliness in administrative offices, classrooms, and surrounding areas, alongside a continuous plantation initiative. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Assistant Professor, Department of Agriculture.

Also Read- Raj Bhavan Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Unity Day

Approximately 80 participants took part in the campaign, including Mr. Kido Bagra (Dy Registrar), Dr. Debaprasad Dev (Dean Research), Mr. Reyom Ete (Head Admin), Dr. Dipong (DSW), Ms. Omem Apang (HR), faculty members such as Mr. Lishi Kaki, and non-teaching staff including Taru, Abraham, as well as NSS volunteers from BSc Agriculture.

The Special Campaign 5.0 reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness, administrative transparency, and institutional accountability. Through such initiatives, the university continues to set a benchmark for sustainable higher education practices in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

Tags
Last Updated: 31/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges BRO to Ensure Quality Roads

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges BRO to Ensure Quality Roads

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre

Arunachal: Governor Unveils ‘Ziro Honour Run’ T-Shirt at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Governor Unveils ‘Ziro Honour Run’ T-Shirt at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Himalayan University Agriculture Students Embark on Enriching Study Tour to Ziro for Hands-On Learning in Agro-Industry and Horticulture

Arunachal: Himalayan University Agriculture Students Embark on Enriching Study Tour to Ziro for Hands-On Learning in Agro-Industry and Horticulture

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 49th Foundation Day of All Nyishi Youth Association, Calls for Youth Empowerment and Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 49th Foundation Day of All Nyishi Youth Association, Calls for Youth Empowerment and Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs 8th State Advisory Committee Meeting of APSERC

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs 8th State Advisory Committee Meeting of APSERC

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button