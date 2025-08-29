Sports

Arunachal: Himalayan University Marks National Sports Day with Three-Day Celebration Honouring Major Dhyan Chand

ITANAGAR-  Himalayan University, Jullang Campus, Itanagar, celebrated National Sports Day from August 29–31, 2025, under the theme “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein”, paying tribute to India’s legendary hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, with Mr. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, serving as Secretary, and Mr. Ganesh Kamsa, Faculty, Department of English, compering the event.

The celebration began at 7:30 AM with a floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand by the Vice Chancellor, followed by his address emphasizing the role of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and character. He urged students to dedicate at least one hour daily to physical activity for a healthier lifestyle.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Suraj Tayam, President of the Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) and former Captain of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA), inspired students by sharing his cricketing journey. He encouraged them to pursue sports with the same dedication as academics.

The day featured enthusiastic participation from students, staff, and faculty in various events, including:

  • Morning Activities: 50m Race, Spoon Race, 300m Speed Walk, and Tug of War
  • Team Games: Cricket and Volleyball matches that showcased high energy and sportsmanship
  • Indoor Events: Chess competition

The event was graced by Mr. Yamdak Ete, Sports In-charge, Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean Academic Affairs, Mr. Reyom Ete, OSD to Registrar, and several faculty members including Dr. Sonbee, Dr. Feroz, Dr. Dipong, Dr. Prem, Dr. Sahidu, and Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, along with over 300 students.

The three-day celebration will continue with more games and matches, reinforcing Himalayan University’s commitment to physical fitness, holistic development, and sportsmanship.

By commemorating National Sports Day, the University not only honoured Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy but also rekindled the passion for sports among youth, affirming the motto:
“A healthy body breeds a healthy mind.”

