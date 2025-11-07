Arunachal: Himalayan University Marks Cancer Awareness Day

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University observed National Cancer Awareness Day on Friday with a series of events designed to educate students and the local community on cancer prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyle practices. The programme was organised by the Department of Zoology and featured a rally, pledge, and expert presentations.

The event began at the Seminar Hall of the New Academic Block, where Assistant Professor Dr. Abdur Rouf Samim delivered the welcome address. He underscored the importance of community engagement in combating cancer and highlighted the role of educational institutions in building awareness and fostering social responsibility among young people.

The Hon’ble Registrar of Himalayan University attended the programme as the chief guest. In his remarks, he noted that cancer continues to pose a significant public health challenge in India. Stressing the importance of prevention, he urged students to adopt lifestyle changes such as avoiding tobacco and alcohol, maintaining a balanced diet, and participating in regular screenings. The Registrar also administered the Cancer Awareness Pledge, calling on students to become advocates for health within their communities.

Following the inaugural session, the Registrar flagged off an awareness rally through Jollang village. Students, faculty, and NSS volunteers participated with banners and placards carrying messages such as “Early Detection Saves Lives,” “Say No to Tobacco,” and “Together for a Cancer-Free Future.” The rally aimed to extend the university’s outreach beyond the campus and engage local residents in conversations around cancer risks.

A technical session led by the Head of the Department of Zoology, Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, focused on the theme “Cancer Awareness, Prevention, and Early Detection: The Key to a Healthier Future.” Dr. Shergojri discussed common risk factors, the importance of screening, and steps individuals can take to reduce cancer-related health burdens.

The programme also included a moment of remembrance for Mr. Tomar Gara, a postgraduate first-semester student who recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. Faculty and students observed two minutes of silence in his honour.

The event was coordinated by Assistant Professor Dr. Anoop Karunakaran, with support from faculty members Dr. Nending Muni and Ms. Minam Moyong. In the concluding session, organisers extended thanks to the university administration, NSS volunteers, and members of the local community for contributing to the smooth conduct of the observance.

The day’s activities concluded with a vote of thanks and refreshments. According to the organisers, the programme succeeded in strengthening awareness around cancer prevention and encouraging students to promote healthier lifestyles in their communities.