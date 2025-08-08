Arunachal: Himalayan University Launches “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Drive, Blending Love for Mother with Care for Mother Earth

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, today hosted a special environmental initiative titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” — a plantation drive dedicated to both Mother and Mother Earth. The event aimed to inspire students, faculty, and the community to embrace green responsibility and contribute to environmental preservation.

The programme was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, who emphasized that planting a tree is not just about adding greenery, but making a lasting promise to safeguard the well-being of future generations.

Dr. Sonbeer Chack, in his welcome address, reflected on the emotional symbolism of dedicating a tree to one’s mother as an act of love and gratitude.

Registrar Mr. Vijay Tripathi, delivering the felicitation address, hailed the drive as a meaningful step towards sustainable development, appreciating how it blended emotional value with environmental action.

The event saw participation from distinguished academicians including Dr. Raja Hussain, Dr. Dipongpou, Dr. Debaprasad Dev, Dr. Ghanshyam Mishra, Dr. Lamung Rijiju, Dr. Nyater Ado, Dr. Taher Husain, Dr. Premkumar Sharma, Dr. Sahidul Alam, and Dr. Feroz Ahmad, all reaffirming their support for eco-conscious academic initiatives.

Around 50 students and faculty members planted saplings across the campus, turning the day into a memorable celebration of love, service, and nature. With this initiative, Himalayan University strengthened its commitment to shaping responsible citizens and building a greener tomorrow.