Arunachal: Himalayan University Joins National Youth Pledge: “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti”

ITANAGAR— In a powerful demonstration of unity and national pride, Himalayan University joined the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in the nationwide pledge event “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti – One Youth, One Nation, One Resolve”, held simultaneously across the country at 11:00 A.M. on May 28.

Over 600 students from the university participated in the event, echoing the values of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and responding to the visionary call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The campus ceremony was led by university leaders including Chancellor P. Subba Rao, Chairman Adv. Hemant Goel, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Registrar Vijay Tripathi, and Joint Registrar Dilip Jain, who together guided the pledge-taking session with solemnity and patriotic spirit.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, holding the portfolios of Education, Tourism, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, and Libraries in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

His address called upon the youth to lead the nation with values of integrity, unity, and service. The gathering was further elevated by the spiritual presence of Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj Ji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar.

“This pledge reflects our unwavering belief in the youth as torchbearers of the nation’s future,” said Vice Chancellor Dr. Prakash Divakaran. “We are honoured to join this national movement and remain committed to developing citizens who embody unity, strength, and leadership.”

The event featured a cultural invocation, setting the tone for a solemn yet spirited ceremony that linked Himalayan University with thousands of other institutions across India in a simultaneous reaffirmation of civic and national values.

With this collective declaration, Himalayan University reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development, youth empowerment, and its integral role in shaping the future of a united and self-reliant India.