Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts State-Level CRE Event

ITANAGAR- The Department of Special Education, Himalayan University, successfully hosted a two-day State Level Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) Programme on “Social Security and Legal Provisions in Disability Rehabilitation” on October 27 and 28, 2025. The event was approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), New Delhi.

The programme aimed to enhance the professional competence of educators and rehabilitation professionals by providing updated knowledge and awareness about legal and social security frameworks related to persons with disabilities.

Mr. T. Aman, State Coordinator for Inclusive Education, Directorate of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the event as Chief Guest, while Mr. Arvinder Dey, Principal of Donyi Polo Mission School for the Visually and Hearing Impaired, Itanagar, attended as Guest of Honour.

Also Read- Governor, CM Discuss Tech-Driven Development

Both dignitaries were felicitated by Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, who delivered a welcome address highlighting the crucial role of RCI in promoting skill development and professional ethics in the rehabilitation sector.

The programme was coordinated by Mr. Ibraheem Khan, Head of the Department of Special Education, who stressed the importance of legal literacy and social protection for persons with disabilities in his inaugural speech. More than 120 professionals and special educators from various districts across Arunachal Pradesh participated in the event.

Also Read- Vigyan Mela Inspires Young Innovators in Pasighat

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Raja Husain, Dean (Academic Affairs), Himalayan University, who expressed gratitude to all guests, speakers, and participants for their active engagement and contribution.

Throughout the two days, technical sessions covered critical areas such as legal rights, government welfare schemes, and social inclusion strategies for persons with disabilities. Eminent experts from the field led interactive discussions, offering practical insights and policy-oriented perspectives.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, with participants commending the university for organizing an enriching and knowledge-driven programme that emphasized compassion, professionalism, and inclusivity in special education.