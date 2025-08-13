Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts One-Day RAWE Workshop to Equip Agriculture Students with Practical Skills

ITANAGAR— The Department of Agriculture at Himalayan University, Itanagar, organized a one-day workshop today aimed at enhancing the practical skills of final-year B.Sc. Agriculture students participating in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) program.

The workshop, held in the university auditorium, began with the arrival of faculty, guests, and students, with Mr. Lishi Kaki as the compere. Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, accompanied by the Registrar, heads of departments, and senior faculty members.

In his welcome address, Dr. Sonbeer Chack from the Department of Agriculture extended greetings and felicitated several distinguished members for their contributions, including Dr. Debaprasad Dev (Dean Research-HU), Dr. Feroz (HOD Zoology), Dr. Ghanshyam Mishra (NAAC Coordinator), Dr. Nyater Ado (HOD Botany), and Dr. Hemraj Pradhan (HOD Computer Science).

In his address, Prof. Divakaran underscored the significance of hands-on experience for agricultural graduates, while Dr. Debaprasad Dev spoke about the broader role of agriculture in rural empowerment.

The technical session, starting at 11:10 AM, featured:

Dr. Raja Husain on RAWE Guidelines — encouraging students to engage with farmers in Arunachal Pradesh for data collection and strategies to improve crop production.

Dr. Kasinam Doruk on Soil Health Card — highlighting the critical role of micronutrients in plant growth.

Dr. Sonbeer Chack on Management of Abiotic Stresses in Agriculture — offering sustainable solutions for resilience against climate and environmental challenges.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Ms. Jomi Karbak and a group photo session followed by refreshments. Around 50 students and faculty members attended, making the workshop a productive and interactive platform for knowledge sharing.

The event reinforced Himalayan University’s commitment to experiential learning, soil health management, and sustainable agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh.