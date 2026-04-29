Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Mission LiFE Event

ITANAGAR- An awareness-cum-interactive programme on Mission LiFE and the Sustainable Development Goals was organised at Himalayan University in Itanagar on April 29, 2026.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DoEFCC), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP). It aimed to build awareness and encourage participation among students, faculty members, and other stakeholders in adopting sustainable practices aligned with global development goals.

The event began with an introductory address by a faculty member, outlining the relevance of sustainability in contemporary academic and social contexts. This was followed by a session led by Anjan Chamuah, who discussed the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of Mission LiFE, focusing on behavioural changes required for environmental conservation.

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Subsequently, Kaling Mibang presented on the waste management hierarchy, highlighting strategies such as reduction, reuse, and recycling as essential components of sustainable living. Another session by Bhawana Dadhich examined water usage and wastewater management in Arunachal Pradesh, offering insights into regional challenges and possible solutions.

An interactive question-and-answer segment enabled students to engage directly with the speakers, raising queries related to sustainability practices and environmental responsibility. Officials noted that such engagements are essential in translating awareness into actionable outcomes.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by an Information Officer from DoEFCC, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Participants described the event as informative and relevant, reflecting growing institutional emphasis on environmental education and sustainable development.