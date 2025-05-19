ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

The event served as a platform for students to creatively explore pressing environmental issues through the lens of literature.

Last Updated: 19/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

ITANAGAR- The NSS Unit and Department of English at Himalayan University jointly organized a one-day literary program on the theme “Education and Environmental Preservation” on May 19, 2025. The event served as a platform for students to creatively explore pressing environmental issues through the lens of literature.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by Mr. Kago Doliang, Faculty of English, followed by a thought-provoking keynote address by Vice Chancellor Prof. Prakash Divakaran, who emphasized the integral role of education in shaping environmentally responsible citizens. He also highlighted the value of NSS activities in promoting grassroots environmental awareness.

Adding to the depth of the program, Dr. Doi Ette, Head of the English Department, encouraged students to use literature as a powerful medium to champion sustainability and ecological consciousness.

Students from the BA English 2nd semester showcased their talents in poetry, essay writing, and poster-making competitions, creatively addressing themes such as climate change, sustainable living, and education for environmental protection.

The event was evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges:

  • Dumo Lollen (HOD, Commerce)
  • Prem Sharma (HOD, History)
  • Jeena Gollo (Assistant Professor, Zoology)

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Ms. Damnu Josam, expressing gratitude to all contributors and reaffirming the university’s commitment to fostering environmentally aware and socially responsible students.

